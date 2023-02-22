Patch #4 - Blessings of the Omnissiah

Rejects,

We just went live with patch 1.0.30.

There are too many Patch Notes to list in a single Steam Announcement -- at the bottom of the page is a button that will take you to the full suite of changes. Included here are notes for all the additions and just some of the changes in patch 1.0.30:

Wargear Sets

Wargear Sets are now available for customisation in Darktide!

Saving a wargear set will save your currently equipped loadout (of Weapons & Curios), cosmetics, and your chosen talents.

You can create up to 5 sets, and customise the set in the UI with an icon to designate what it may be configured for or to differentiate them.

Armoury Exchange

The Armoury Exchange now has the option available (“Brunt’s Armoury”) to acquire a specific weapon by its mark (Mk). Both Melee and Ranged weapon marks are available once you have unlocked them by reaching the appropriate level. Brunt’s Armoury stocks the most common weapons only (Profane sanctity), and each weapon starts at a base price and scales with the player’s level just like the prices for weapons in other stores.

You can now preview cosmetic gear, and weapon skins. You can choose to preview these items on your current character or a holographic mannequin.

Sire Melk's Requisitorium

We’re making a few changes to Sire Melk’s weekly contracts.

All contract tasks have undergone a rebalance by lowering their required targets to complete while also increasing the amount of Ordo Ingots that they provide. The Side Mission tasks for both Scriptures and Grimoires have been collapsed into the same task, which will progress as you collect either item upon a successful Mission completion.

We’ve also removed contracts that required playing specific side objectives on specific Missions.

Additionally, we are also removing the cap that was in place on the amount of times you can re-roll a given task. The system will continue to re-roll tasks until you have re-rolled all available tasks, which it will then begin again to choose from previously rolled out tasks. The cost of dockets required will continue to increase on each re-roll.

New Contracts available:

Collect Diamantine Targets: 100/200/350 for a reward of 160/370/700 Ordo Ingots.

Collect Plasteel Targets: 250/400/750 for a reward of 160/280/600 Ordo Ingots.

Collect Scriptures or Grimoires Targets: 4/8/16 for an updated reward of 150/335/700 Ordo Ingots.



Updated Contracts:

Kill Monstrosities New targets: 2/4/7 for an updated reward of 160/370/700 Ordo Ingots.

Complete Missions New targets: 5/8/12 for an updated reward of 120/310/590 Ordo Ingots.

Complete Missions with no player deaths New targets: 1/3/6 for an updated reward of 120/280/580 Ordo Ingots.

Kill Dregs with Melee Targets: 500/750/1000 for an updated reward of 100/230/530 Ordo Ingots.

Kill Dregs with Ranged Targets: 500/750/1000 for an updated reward of 100/230/530 Ordo Ingots.

Kill Scabs with Melee Targets: 500/750/1000 for an updated reward of 100/230/530 Ordo Ingots.

Kill Scabs with Ranged Targets: 500/750/1000 for an updated reward of 100/230/530 Ordo Ingots.



Shrine of the Omnissiah

Prices of actions within the Shrine have been adjusted. The cost of Shrine actions will now adjust based on the rating of the item being modified. This makes it much more viable for modification at lower levels over the course of progression within the game. We’ve also resolved an issue where an item's rating would appear to lower in the preview. This was a visual bug only, and did not actually lower the rating level.

Consecrating at the Shrine has had cost adjustments, where Diamantine is no longer required to upgrade to the Anointed (Blue rarity) level. Together with purchasing Marks directly from Brunt’s Armoury, this makes it easier to upgrade and earn Blessings as desired.

We’re expanding the functionality of the crafting within Darktide with the final steps which are connected to the Blessings of weapons.

Earn Blessing

You can now extract a Blessing from a weapon in your inventory, which will sacrifice the weapon in the process. After extracting the Blessing, you will earn the permanent ability to use this Blessing on another weapon of the same mark. Earned Blessings are shared between all characters on your account.

Re-Bless Weapon

You can now change a Blessing on a weapon, by swapping out an existing Blessing on a weapon with one of your earned Blessings. Each weapon pattern has unique Blessings available to them, and you can only swap these with Blessings belonging to the same pattern.

When re-Blessing, you must choose an existing Blessing to replace on the weapon; if your weapon has another Blessing it will be locked in place.

Mission Board

The Mission Board will see an increase in the number of available Missions that appear. We are increasing them from 12 to 16 available Missions.

The balance of difficulty, maps, and Conditions / Side Missions has also been adjusted to account for the increase in availability. Timers for regular Missions on the board have been decreased to a max of 15 minutes.

The rewards for Side Missions and Conditions are no longer the same values, and have now been individualised. This means that both Side Missions and Conditions will award different amounts of XP and Dockets, which will also increase in total amount awarded with a higher difficulty chosen.

Modifier for each Side Mission / Condition per difficulty level:

Collect Grimoires: +60% Dockets * +25% XP

Collect Scriptures: +20% Dockets * +40% XP

Ventilation Purge: +30% Dockets * +20% XP

Hunting Grounds: +40% Dockets * +30% XP

Power Supply Interruption: +35% Dockets * +25% XP

High Resistance: +45% Dockets * +40% XP

Low Resistance: No change



The availability of crafting materials found within the Mission has been increased:

Plasteel Uprising from 195 to 205 Malice from 255 to 265 Heresy from 300 to 440 * Damnation from 395 to 805

Diamantine Uprising from 30 to 40 Malice from 95 to 125 Heresy from 170 to 195 * Damnation from 295 to 300



Emperor’s Gift

The Emperor’s Gift will now be awarded upon every successful Mission completion.

Playing at a higher difficulty level will increase the chances of a higher rarity item being gifted.

Additionally, Conditions will also affect the chances of increasing the rarity of items being gifted.

Item Generation

Significant upgrades have been made to the foundations of how we generate items (Weapons & Curios), and how they are distributed in the game across different sources.

Items Consecrated (upgraded in rarity) in the Shrine of the Omnissiah now have more favourable chances of unlocking higher tier Perks & Blessings.

The Armoury Exchange requisition list will often see items with Tier 1 & 2 Perks / Blessings, while Sire Melk's Requisitions will often have items with Tier 3 & 4 Perks / Blessings for characters at level 30.

Character Creation

A number of visual updates have been applied to the character creation screens:

Class selection has received an update in the UI.

Updated several UI elements such as buttons and scroll indicators to be consistent with the rest of the game.

When selecting a home system, the camera will now pan smoothly from one planet to the next.

Social Menu

Chosen Portrait Frames will now display for the users / characters that you see inside the social menu.

Emotes

The ability for your avatar to emote has been added to the hub of the Mourningstar. All players now have emote slots available to equip an emote to. Holding the [Jump] key will open up an emote wheel where you can choose an emote. Characters will receive the following emotes to equip:

Veteran, Psyker, Zealot: Wave Thumbs Up No Squat Kneel

Ogryn: Wave Thumbs Up Nah ah Safety First Kneel



Quality of Life

Added the ability to sort item lists in stores and your inventory, by the item type and item rating.

HUD

All weapon marks now have a unique HUD icon and will no longer share one icon for the entire weapon pattern.

For example, you can now see the difference between each of the Psyker’s staves clearly.

Commodore's Vestures

Updated the UI when inspecting an item bundle, to show more clearly how to purchase a single item inside the bundle if you wish to do so. Previously this step was inside the Inspect view of the single item.

Updated the purchase confirmation step with a much larger text of the item or bundle you are wanting to purchase.

Hunting Grounds

We have taken a long hard look at the Hunting Grounds Condition and want to test a couple of changes. As a baseline we want these types of modifiers to be more distinct and less of a continuous challenge throughout the Mission, so we’re changing the format. A handful of spawns of rebalanced and tuned dog packs will occur during a Hunting Ground Mission, with some tender loving care put into the pacing and general presentation. The Pox Hounds themselves have gotten some attention, with a focus on fixing issues with their movement, smoothing out ragdoll transitions and sternly telling them to not spontaneously try space travel. It’s a work in progress.

We want to test this in limited capacity in the coming rotations of the Mission Board. Hopefully it will give a clear sense of when the Condition kicks in and provide for a fun experience to overcome or die horribly screaming together. Please check it out and give us feedback, we want to find a format that works together with the community so that we can add variation and replayability to our Missions.

Weapon Balance

As part of this update we took a pass at each weapon's available Blessings, tuning and fixing them as we went along. The intent is to raise the weaker choices and fix interactions that were flawed in order to provide a wider palette of interesting choices to pick from. Most changes include buffs to Blessings as they were in general modest or sometimes downright pointless in their old format. There are a lot of combinations to test and tune so please keep the feedback coming and we’ll keep the full Blessing configuration of each weapon as part of our patch rotation in the future.

We’ve presented all changes to each weapon listed together with fixes, Blessing tweaks, and a couple of balance changes mixed in. In general, we want to approach weapon balancing on a per-package rotation, focusing on one weapon pattern at a time. You can see the full balance patch notes over on the Fatshark Forums.

