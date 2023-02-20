Patch 2.1.045 QoL update

In accordance with user feedback we have implemented some additional QoL improvements:
The Rotator component now has a less awkward layout, you can attach it to repeaters and routers without additional wiring.
We have changed the speed up options, you can run your solution at a much faster phase. (Previously max speed was 2x, now it's 4x)
We have added a new debug window which helps you in keeping track of the content of the memories and memory clusters you have installed. There is a new icon bellow the handle of the peripherals panel, which becomes active while you are running your program.
We have adjusted some levels, so they require less repetition for success.
We have further improved the overworld menu.
If you have further ideas or suggestions about QoL improvements, please reach out to us at our official
discord server!
