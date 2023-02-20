 Skip to content

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 20 February 2023

Patch 2.1.045 QoL update

Patch 2.1.045 · Build 10593721

In accordance with user feedback we have implemented some additional QoL improvements:

  • The Rotator component now has a less awkward layout, you can attach it to repeaters and routers without additional wiring.

  • We have changed the speed up options, you can run your solution at a much faster phase. (Previously max speed was 2x, now it's 4x)

  • We have added a new debug window which helps you in keeping track of the content of the memories and memory clusters you have installed. There is a new icon bellow the handle of the peripherals panel, which becomes active while you are running your program.

  • We have adjusted some levels, so they require less repetition for success.

  • We have further improved the overworld menu.

