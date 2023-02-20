Happy Mining Patchlog 1.0.2.2

Fixes and adjustments:
- General texts were corrected or added
- Legendary weapons are only available in the armory after being found in the world.
- Incorrect mining effects of the stone workers were removed.
- Adjustment of the "mining speed" skill so that every strike hits.
- Minor adjustments to the landscape.
- The golem drops the golem key with a 25% chance.
- Steel ingots now require 10x iron ore instead of iron ingots
- Merchant skill "Market Price" no longer overrides the sale event.
Changed files in this update