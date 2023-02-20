 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 20 February 2023

Happy Mining Patchlog 1.0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10593645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and adjustments:

  • General texts were corrected or added
  • Legendary weapons are only available in the armory after being found in the world.
  • Incorrect mining effects of the stone workers were removed.
  • Adjustment of the "mining speed" skill so that every strike hits.
  • Minor adjustments to the landscape.
  • The golem drops the golem key with a 25% chance.
  • Steel ingots now require 10x iron ore instead of iron ingots
  • Merchant skill "Market Price" no longer overrides the sale event.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927251
