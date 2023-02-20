- Fixed issue with 3D transformed doodads.
- Fixed issue with disappearing Heroes after on-map battle.
- Performance improvement to doodads.
- Fixed issue with scripts firing too quickly after the prior.
RPG Architect update for 20 February 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
