大家好，制作大更新的同时，修复了一些小bug
1.饭店老板娘的任务发放问题修复
2.铁矿成就修复
3.其他一些零碎bug修复
祝大家玩得愉快，觉得咱们游戏有点意思的话，麻烦请把游戏推荐给朋友或者您喜欢的主播吧，感谢~
