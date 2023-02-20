 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

你农我农-Need Know What Know update for 20 February 2023

小型修复

Share · View all patches · Build 10593533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

大家好，制作大更新的同时，修复了一些小bug

1.饭店老板娘的任务发放问题修复

2.铁矿成就修复

3.其他一些零碎bug修复

祝大家玩得愉快，觉得咱们游戏有点意思的话，麻烦请把游戏推荐给朋友或者您喜欢的主播吧，感谢~

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link