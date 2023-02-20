 Skip to content

HELLCARD: Prologue update for 20 February 2023

QoL and Bugfixes Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the changelog for today's update:

Version 0.5.230220 - 20 Feb 2023

  • Run summary sequence with VO can now be skipped
  • You can now see players with whom you played in the Players->Recent Games section on Steam and invite them to friends
  • Added an option to skip launcher and intro sequence in ccg_custom_settings.txt
  • Fixed several typos and improved translation quality in English and Russian languages
  • Polish translation overhaul by vito74m (A100N)

As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons!
Konstanty

