QoL and Bugfixes Update

Here is the changelog for today's update:
Version 0.5.230220 - 20 Feb 2023
- Run summary sequence with VO can now be skipped
- You can now see players with whom you played in the Players->Recent Games section on Steam and invite them to friends
- Added an option to skip launcher and intro sequence in ccg_custom_settings.txt
- Fixed several typos and improved translation quality in English and Russian languages
- Polish translation overhaul by vito74m (A100N)
As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons!
Konstanty
Changed files in this update