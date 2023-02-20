 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HELLCARD update for 20 February 2023

QoL and Hotfixes update

Share · View all patches · Build 10593487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! It's been a crazy launch weekend! It's awesome to see the community grow ːpaperheartː

We are going through all the feedback as it comes in. Aside from the planned work on the content listed in the Roadmap post:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1201540/view/3660900224524779333

we are also working in parallel on quality-of-life stuff and bug fixes. Here is the full changelog for the first update that went live moments ago:

Version 0.5.230220 - 20 Feb 2023

  • Run summary sequence with VO can now be skipped
  • You can now see players with whom you played in the Players->Recent Games section on Steam and invite them to friends
  • Added an option to skip launcher and intro sequence in ccg_custom_settings.txt
  • Fixed RIP icon not unlocking from Twitch Drops
  • Fixed XP progress stuck for some players (unlock due will be awarded)
  • Fixed several typos and improved translation quality in English and Russian languages
  • Polish translation overhaul by vito74m (A100N)

As always,
Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty

Changed files in this update

Depot 1201541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1201542
  • Loading history…
Depot 2122120
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link