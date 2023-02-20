QoL and Hotfixes update

Hello! It's been a crazy launch weekend! It's awesome to see the community grow ːpaperheartː

We are going through all the feedback as it comes in. Aside from the planned work on the content listed in the Roadmap post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1201540/view/3660900224524779333

we are also working in parallel on quality-of-life stuff and bug fixes. Here is the full changelog for the first update that went live moments ago:

Version 0.5.230220 - 20 Feb 2023

Run summary sequence with VO can now be skipped

You can now see players with whom you played in the Players->Recent Games section on Steam and invite them to friends

Added an option to skip launcher and intro sequence in ccg_custom_settings.txt

Fixed RIP icon not unlocking from Twitch Drops

Fixed XP progress stuck for some players (unlock due will be awarded)

Fixed several typos and improved translation quality in English and Russian languages

Polish translation overhaul by vito74m (A100N)

As always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty