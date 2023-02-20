 Skip to content

Bub Block update for 20 February 2023

Timers and Achievements

20 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added a timer in the game, so you can see how long you've been able to survive a given match. I'd like to do more with this timer in the form of new achievements (e.g., break X number of blocks in Y minutes) and maybe even leaderboards, but I'd like to hear from the community first on what y'all think!

I did, however, update the current achievements, so you now have to play / survive on each field for at least a minute. It's still pretty easy to get these achievements if you fiddle with the settings, but that was always the point: I want you to try out different options!

