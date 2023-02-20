 Skip to content

Cubzh update for 20 February 2023

0.0.49 Patch 6

Last edited by Wendy

0.0.49 Patch 6 is now available! 🔨

  • Fixed datastore outage (nothing was lost, things like scores or inventories are back)
  • Item details can now be displayed in the gallery
  • UI improvements / new theme
  • Bug fixes & optimizations

Coders:

  • AudioSource crash fixed
  • AudioSource sound name can be a constructor parameter
  • Improved baked light caching
  • shape:ComputeBakedLight() can now be used on any shape
  • Fixed duplicated Map items bug
  • Modules now loaded only once, even when calling require several times
  • Reduced Object & Number3 memory footprint

