Hello!
0.0.49 Patch 6 is now available! 🔨
- Fixed datastore outage (nothing was lost, things like scores or inventories are back)
- Item details can now be displayed in the gallery
- UI improvements / new theme
- Bug fixes & optimizations
Coders:
- AudioSource crash fixed
- AudioSource sound name can be a constructor parameter
- Improved baked light caching
- shape:ComputeBakedLight() can now be used on any shape
- Fixed duplicated Map items bug
- Modules now loaded only once, even when calling require several times
- Reduced Object & Number3 memory footprint
Changed files in this update