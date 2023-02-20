Hello. I've spent considerable time on one particular bug, that being the crash with the boss encounter. It's a tough one that I still haven't cracked. However, it doesn't seem to crash quite that often anymore so perhaps it helps some of you (it's quite random). Despite still dealing with this issue, I wanted to release a version because there's other fixes in this that players have come across. Please bare with me as I'm trying my best to work through them. I am on top of other comments and requests as well, but game stopping crashes take precedence. Thank you for all the support so far!

General

Gamepad cursor is fixed a bit shorter distance away from the player

Some performance improvements especially with a lot of enemies on screen

Bugs