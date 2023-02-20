 Skip to content

Horde Hunters update for 20 February 2023

v. 0.2.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. I've spent considerable time on one particular bug, that being the crash with the boss encounter. It's a tough one that I still haven't cracked. However, it doesn't seem to crash quite that often anymore so perhaps it helps some of you (it's quite random). Despite still dealing with this issue, I wanted to release a version because there's other fixes in this that players have come across. Please bare with me as I'm trying my best to work through them. I am on top of other comments and requests as well, but game stopping crashes take precedence. Thank you for all the support so far!

General

  • Gamepad cursor is fixed a bit shorter distance away from the player
  • Some performance improvements especially with a lot of enemies on screen

Bugs

  • Silent crash on Forest map with boss encounter (still not fully resolved!)
  • Crash when purchasing both farmer and woodcutter on Road map
  • Gamepad switching between the purchase items and the menu items, sometimes it fails to register
  • Gamepad rebinding clashed when switching "A" and "B" and causes navigation issues afterwards

