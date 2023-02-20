 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 20 February 2023

Patch 0.21

Build 10593308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed owned wood count not refreshing after match
  • fixed islands only explorable once
  • disabled item filters resetting when entering inventory or opening chest
  • reduced chest buying and opening loading times
  • improved general framework and fixed some internal errors

