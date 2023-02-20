- fixed owned wood count not refreshing after match
- fixed islands only explorable once
- disabled item filters resetting when entering inventory or opening chest
- reduced chest buying and opening loading times
- improved general framework and fixed some internal errors
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 20 February 2023
Patch 0.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
