Patch v2.0.1.1 - New Skills, New Boss, Queue System, QoL Changes

@Path Notes

v2.0.1.1 - Troll Boss for Forest and lvl 20 skills!

New Things

NEW BOSS : Troll

Passive - Trollskin

Heals itself every turn by % of max health. When the fight starts, a random debuff is chosen. If the Troll starts its turn with the debuff, it won't heal itself (and a message is sent to chat)

When the boss hits a player, has a chance to apply Malabsorbtion (reduces incoming healing by 50%)

Mechanics:

Sturdy like Rock: On this phase, Troll takes half damage but deals reduced damage

True Strength: Gains DPS UP for 2 turns

Might of the Troll: AoE attack

NEW SKILLS - lvl 20 passives

Alchemist: Item Mastery - Chance to recover a catalyst of a lower tier when you craft an item (does not work on impure crafts, but does work on free crafts)

Bard: Rehearsal - When you have the Tune Performance buff and you land a critical hit, you do 2x damage instead of 1.5x

Crystalsmith: {Coming Soon}

Druid: Thorns - If an enemy dies while bound by your vines, it will spread Thorns to all other enemies (DoT)

Rogue: Hide - When you dodge an attack, you become hidden (next hit is guaranteed critical hit - only applies to the first hit of a multi-hit attack)

Wizard: Mystic Expansion - Fire/Ice/Thunder have a chance to become AoE, but still only award 1 stack

QUEUE SYSTEM

Skill queue system added. Use any skill while it isn't your turn to add that skill to your queue, which will then automatically be used when your turn comes back around. If the target for your skill is no longer available, the game will randomly choose you another target. The queue will not use multiple skills in the same turn (Rogues A skill into C skill, for example)

NEW COMMANDS:

!queue/que/q - Relays what skills you currently have in your queue

!queue stop - Removes all skills from your queue