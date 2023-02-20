Patch v2.0.1.1 - New Skills, New Boss, Queue System, QoL Changes

@Path Notes
v2.0.1.1 - Troll Boss for Forest and lvl 20 skills!
New Things
-
NEW BOSS : Troll
Passive - Trollskin
Heals itself every turn by % of max health. When the fight starts, a random debuff is chosen. If the Troll starts its turn with the debuff, it won't heal itself (and a message is sent to chat)
When the boss hits a player, has a chance to apply Malabsorbtion (reduces incoming healing by 50%)
Mechanics:
Sturdy like Rock: On this phase, Troll takes half damage but deals reduced damage
True Strength: Gains DPS UP for 2 turns
Might of the Troll: AoE attack
-
NEW SKILLS - lvl 20 passives
Alchemist: Item Mastery - Chance to recover a catalyst of a lower tier when you craft an item (does not work on impure crafts, but does work on free crafts)
Bard: Rehearsal - When you have the Tune Performance buff and you land a critical hit, you do 2x damage instead of 1.5x
Crystalsmith: {Coming Soon}
Druid: Thorns - If an enemy dies while bound by your vines, it will spread Thorns to all other enemies (DoT)
Rogue: Hide - When you dodge an attack, you become hidden (next hit is guaranteed critical hit - only applies to the first hit of a multi-hit attack)
Wizard: Mystic Expansion - Fire/Ice/Thunder have a chance to become AoE, but still only award 1 stack
-
QUEUE SYSTEM
Skill queue system added. Use any skill while it isn't your turn to add that skill to your queue, which will then automatically be used when your turn comes back around. If the target for your skill is no longer available, the game will randomly choose you another target. The queue will not use multiple skills in the same turn (Rogues A skill into C skill, for example)
-
NEW COMMANDS:
!queue/que/q - Relays what skills you currently have in your queue
!queue stop - Removes all skills from your queue
-
STATS PAGE
Stats page in the Options Menu properly relays game stats such as enemies defeated. This isn't retroactive for enemies (sorry)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with bosses not dieing properly
- Alchemy lines now play properly when crafts are made
- Correctly relaying bosses defeated when you finish a fight that doesn't have a boss in it
Changes
- Rogue steal option (damage) replaced with a Linere multiplier
- !enemies command now also returns enemy HP%
- New template for !skills relay
- Enemies dieing on their turn no longer cause players to play dialogue lines as if they've killed the enemy
- How to Play menu now includes newly added things in game
Changed files in this update