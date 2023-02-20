Rogue AI Simulator Patch 1.0.5 is now LIVE!

Attention Test Subjects!

Thank you for supporting the Department of Science's initiatives! As a reward, a major new patch (v1.0.5) has been uploaded.

As promised, a lot of new content has now been added to the game (with more to come in the future)

New Hacking Locations: BANK and WAREHOUSE

New Trap: WOODEN CROSSBOW (and the existing trap system in Raid battles has been greatly improved)

New Warzone units: APC, POWER ARMOR DRONE, SNIPER and HEAVY WALKER (and all Warzones have been shortened to 3 waves)

New Secret Project: BOTANICAL LAB

Also new Science Policies, Optional Hack Objectives, Awakenings, and more!

And that's not all! After each run, there is now a new section that builds on the backstory of the game, and allows you to physically build up and improve the Department of Science while enjoying the story as it slowly unfolds. As long as you achieved 5 Independence and Science Level 5, you will be able to advance the story and learn more about TALIA and the Department.

By popular demand, you can now MOVE most objects after placement, at no cost (but with a cooldown). Do you have a bed that would look better in a different corner of the base? Worry no more, now you can move it to a better position!

A comprehensive series of Quality of Life (QoL) improvements have been added:

Tutorials are now shorter and easier

Amount of popup messages have been simplified/reduced

Added an FAQ to address some commonly asked questions (under the Big Red Button)

The game now auto-pauses when choosing a target in Raids/Warzones

Hacking locations now show additional useful information

Doors can now be temporarily locked when hacking

Many objects rebalanced to be more fun and less frustrating

In preparation for localization into other languages, most of the game has now undergoing migration to external text files... I'm excited to add new languages soon once the migration is complete!

There's also a new BETA build on Steam that will be updated regularly in the future, where you can experience future updates in advance. If you'd like to join us, the password is "ireallylovetalia"