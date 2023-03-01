Update Anvil Saga now to play the second chapter!

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

The second story chapter for Anvil Saga is out – launch Steam to download it. Get ready to forge horseshoes for peasants, armor for knights, and custom orders for some very special customers.

The update will continue the story from day 21 to 40. You'll find out more about the Church, the Witches, and why Baron fears for his safety.

We've added bulk faction orders to the story and sandbox modes. These will allow you to earn more money or greatly improve your relationships with factions by earning reputation points.

In addition, we've added a range of new special customers!

IMPORTANT: old saves are not compatible with the new version of Anvil Saga. We recommend you start a new game.

Thank you to all of the players who helped us test the update and look for any insidious bugs. The Baron is proud of each and every one of you.

Download the game and share your impressions in the Steam Discussions or on our Discord.

