Experimental 5.2 Released!

Alpha 5.2 Experimental Release Notes

Added profile recovery options - you can now recover your progress based on Steam Achievements

Added basic training - WIP

Added new transition effects

Fixed Mech stats showing raw numbers in the mech selection menu

Fixed weapons stats UI showing wrong before/after numbers

Fixed Safe mode not setting the resolution to the lowest possible resolution

Improved Japanese Translations (Thank you Toyoch)

I'ved added Profile Recovery to this build. Basically, if you have lost your progress due to save file corruption, Steam Cloud failure or anything, you can recover via this option.

The recovery function doesn't recovery 100% accurate profile, but will be close enough as it is based on Steam Achievements. Stages and Mech unlocks should be accurate and Cavarium amounts will be slightly lower than the original value. (It won't recover more than 1 million credits)

To enter profile recovery, click the small button in the lobby and follow instructions.

