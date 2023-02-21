Big Update 0.3.0

Hi everyone!

Today is the day - we’ve just released the 0.3.0 Update!

It’s our biggest update yet! If you haven’t seen the trailer for it, go and check it out now using the link below:



Now that you’re back, we’re going to take a closer look at the new features. We have a lot of exciting content to go over, so let’s begin!

Our original GAIA system got not only improved, but extended too! We’ve added a lot of new ways for the enemies to cooperate with each other and attack in surprising ways.

As a reminder - GAIA allows the AI to evaluate the situation dynamically and decide to take action by itself, so it can launch anywhere at any time.

New GAIA actions include Cyclops throwing explosive barrels (or even other enemies) at you, feasting on people to heal themselves, skeletons molding into one big enemy and more.

Update 0.3.0 introduces a lot of new enemies. While playing, you’ll encounter giant spiders slashing their claws, deadly plants spitting poison, mighty statues trying to crush you, and more!

Test your skill against these various new opponents and come out victorious! (or not…)

The game now has a brand new crafting system! Collect ingredients while exploring the world of Ancient Greece, and combine them into new items on the go, using previously found crafting recipes.

Make new grenades, weapon reinforcements or resistance strengtheners whenever you need to!

We’ve decided to liven up our map a bit. It’s now full of destructible wooden barrels, crates, vases, and other objects that you can smash right through.

Some of these can drop items, so pick up your weapon of choice and get every last one of them!

You now have a lot more freedom in the keybinding department. Keyboard and mouse players can now bind up to two keys to one option, allowing the hold & click functionality.

Gamepad players also get more choices in how they play now. We’ve added 2 new default control schemes and a 3rd one that’s customizable.

These additions will allow everyone to control Achilles exactly how they want to.

Apart from the usual performance improvements, Update 0.3.0 introduces two new optional technologies - AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS - that you can turn on in the settings.

They both visibly increase the game’s framerate, making Achilles: Legends Untold run as smooth as ever!

As we were saying for a while now, with this update the saves are going to be reset. You can either stay on the previous version of the game (0.2.0) by choosing a different branch in the Steam settings (see more here), or continue to the new and updated content.

We have good news! We’ve managed to put together a system that converts your character level from your old save and gives you the appropriate amount of souls after you finish the tutorial. We hope it will make the transition easier for you, and gives you even more motivation to explore this new update.

NEW:

Added destructible objects - destroy them to find some resources.

Added the crafting system - collect and use resources to create items you need on the run.

Added new throwable items - introduced darts and mines, along with an update of grenades.

Added new enemies - test your skill against ginormous spiders, deadly plants, mighty statues, and mysterious Laestrygonians!

Added two new Dungeons, ready for exploration.

Added new GAIA (Group AI Actions) and improved the existing ones. Watch out for them!

Introduced remapping of gamepad controls, along with 2 ready-to-use presets.

Introduced FSR and DLSS technologies support.

Added new skill tree elements to unlock.

Introduced the possibility of multiple item usage. No more going through Fate items one by one!

Many other minor features and improvements...

UPDATED:

Improved teleportation with map usage - the map will now center on the selected Shrine for better orientation.

Many minor improvements of the combat system, forming a much better and smoother experience together.

A big update for all of the Basements/Cellars - now they are almost brand-new!

An update for the Shield Throw skill - now you can throw the shield by simply releasing the aim button.

Some attacks obtainable in the skill tree are now available from the start (e.g. sprint attack).

A major UI update and increase in clarity.

A major overhaul of the lions' and the wolves' movement system.

FIXES:

Lifted the 30 frames per second limit in coop challenge mode.

Highly improved overall game performance.

Improved gamepad support and experience.

Fixed various places where Achilles could get stuck, leave the playable area or clip through objects.

Interaction with one of the chests in Greece can no longer freeze the player.

Chests no longer appear closed after reloading the game.

Player can't lose his shield after throwing it at Cyclop.

Player can no longer start talking with Lysander while he is in combat.

Player can no longer prematurely see the chest near Menelaos, if he didn't do any quests before.

Castor now doesn’t stop attacking the player when he is near the wall.

Over 130 other bug fixes of lesser importance.

