Music. Help Videos. Stories. Full Release IMMINENT.

Hello,

Full Release Coming SOON !

Probably late next month or in April.

As mentioned in the previous 4 months the game will switch from free early access to one time payment.

Music.

We've added about 1 hour and 20 minutes of music.

You can switch music on/off when you start the game or by pressing ESC/Music/OFF.

Songs are grouped in two catalogs. One is white, representing celestial life and the other catalog is black, representing the vicisitudes of living a human life.

Songs alternate from white to black simulating reincarnation. You can change this to "shuffle" or you can have the system play only one of the catalogs.

Help Videos.

We've added about 50 minutes of help videos that are likely to help new users understand the game.

Selective Breeding:

Earn Gold via Trade:

Elite Military Corps:

How to Make an Alliance with A.I. Nations:

Ideas & Effect Packs:

Resources:

Specialist Groups:

Energy:

Influence & Centralization:

How to attack/colonize islands:

The "Soul-Thing" Explained:

Victory Conditions:

Stories.

We've added 15 stories with about 60 chapters. Those give out some neat bonuses and add flavor to the Minds of Nations experience.

What's next ?

Working on BLITZ and a lobby system.

Thank you.