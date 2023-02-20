Music. Help Videos. Stories. Full Release IMMINENT.

Hello,
- Full Release Coming SOON !
Probably late next month or in April.
As mentioned in the previous 4 months the game will switch from free early access to one time payment.
- Music.
We've added about 1 hour and 20 minutes of music.
You can switch music on/off when you start the game or by pressing ESC/Music/OFF.
Songs are grouped in two catalogs. One is white, representing celestial life and the other catalog is black, representing the vicisitudes of living a human life.
Songs alternate from white to black simulating reincarnation. You can change this to "shuffle" or you can have the system play only one of the catalogs.
- Help Videos.
We've added about 50 minutes of help videos that are likely to help new users understand the game.
Selective Breeding:
Earn Gold via Trade:
Elite Military Corps:
How to Make an Alliance with A.I. Nations:
Ideas & Effect Packs:
Resources:
Specialist Groups:
Energy:
Influence & Centralization:
How to attack/colonize islands:
The "Soul-Thing" Explained:
Victory Conditions:
- Stories.
We've added 15 stories with about 60 chapters. Those give out some neat bonuses and add flavor to the Minds of Nations experience.
What's next ?
Working on BLITZ and a lobby system.
Thank you.
