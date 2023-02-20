 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 February 2023

Update, Version 20230220

Update, Version 20230220

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content##############
[Tombstone]New card: Succubus (Cost: 6 ATK:4 HP:4 [Battlecry]Take control of one random enemy minion)
[Lost in the Sand]Mission log will now update when you reach the Desert of the Trapped in another world. (Variable changes from 815 to 820)
############WIKI#################
Random encounters now have their own sector on the wiki's mission page.
############System###############
[Tombstone]Added a function to smoothly allow minions to switch sides, including animation.
简体中文
############Content##############
【墓石牌】新卡片：魅魔（花费：6 攻击：4 生命：4【战吼】控制一个随机敌人）
【迷失于沙粒中】任务日志现在会在你抵达另外一个世界的被困者的沙漠时更新。（变量815到820）
############WIKI#################
随机遭遇类事件现在在游戏的维基的任务页面上有了专门的分类。
############System###############
【墓石牌】加入了一个函数用于场上的仆从可以顺畅地改变控制者，包含了动画。

Changed files in this update

