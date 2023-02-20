English
[Tombstone]New card: Succubus (Cost: 6 ATK:4 HP:4 [Battlecry]Take control of one random enemy minion)
[Lost in the Sand]Mission log will now update when you reach the Desert of the Trapped in another world. (Variable changes from 815 to 820)
Random encounters now have their own sector on the wiki's mission page.
[Tombstone]Added a function to smoothly allow minions to switch sides, including animation.
简体中文
【墓石牌】新卡片：魅魔（花费：6 攻击：4 生命：4【战吼】控制一个随机敌人）
【迷失于沙粒中】任务日志现在会在你抵达另外一个世界的被困者的沙漠时更新。（变量815到820）
随机遭遇类事件现在在游戏的维基的任务页面上有了专门的分类。
【墓石牌】加入了一个函数用于场上的仆从可以顺畅地改变控制者，包含了动画。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 February 2023
Update, Version 20230220
