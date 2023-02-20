[Game Hotfix]Logistics optimization and Adjustable priority of each buildings

Greeting my friend~ the changes in the past few days involve a lot of underlying mechanisms, so I haven't updated them for several days, and I finally made it today.
The contents are as follows:
Logistics optimization
- Multiple units can transport supplies to the same target. This will greatly increase the usability of the Logistics Hub or Warehouse.
- Adding one extra layer to the large and small warehouses, which is equivalent to doubling the capacity.
New mechanism
- You can now adjust the logistics task priority of each building individually
Wish you good luck and have fun~
Changed files in this update