Reshaping Mars update for 20 February 2023

[Game Hotfix]Logistics optimization and Adjustable priority of each buildings

Greeting my friend~ the changes in the past few days involve a lot of underlying mechanisms, so I haven't updated them for several days, and I finally made it today.
The contents are as follows:

Logistics optimization
  • Multiple units can transport supplies to the same target. This will greatly increase the usability of the Logistics Hub or Warehouse.
  • Adding one extra layer to the large and small warehouses, which is equivalent to doubling the capacity.
New mechanism
  • You can now adjust the logistics task priority of each building individually

Wish you good luck and have fun~

