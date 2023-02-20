[Game Hotfix]Logistics optimization and Adjustable priority of each buildings

Greeting my friend~ the changes in the past few days involve a lot of underlying mechanisms, so I haven't updated them for several days, and I finally made it today.

The contents are as follows:

Logistics optimization

Multiple units can transport supplies to the same target. This will greatly increase the usability of the Logistics Hub or Warehouse.

Adding one extra layer to the large and small warehouses, which is equivalent to doubling the capacity.

New mechanism

You can now adjust the logistics task priority of each building individually

Wish you good luck and have fun~