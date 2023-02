Share · View all patches · Build 10593049 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

Every gamer knows, a great adventurer always has guts, talent, and inexplicable amnesia.

**

So this week's challenge puts you in charge of a party so forgetful, they don't even know their own stats!

This is sure to be a trek to remember.

Modifiers:

● All waypoints are revealed from the start.

● Waypoints are hidden after being encountered.

● Character stats are always hidden.