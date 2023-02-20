HotFix V0.5.2F

Hello dear coffee enthusiasts,

After a month from the release we are publishing a stable version of the 0.5v. Many of the crucial bugs were fixed and several gameplay improvements with this hotfix. With this update we move to the next stage of the development. It is time for new content for your cafe.

Patch Notes:

Tutorial improved

Language improvements

New Languages Added: French, German

Widescreen Support Added

Achievement Triggers Fixed

Mini White Chocolate Mocha Recipe Fixed

Popularity Level Increased

Filter Coffee Paper is now single use

Order UI Bugs Fixed

Economy Tuning

Day Time Tuning

Many small bugs fixed