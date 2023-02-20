 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barista Simulator update for 20 February 2023

HotFix V0.5.2F

Share · View all patches · Build 10593047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear coffee enthusiasts,

After a month from the release we are publishing a stable version of the 0.5v. Many of the crucial bugs were fixed and several gameplay improvements with this hotfix. With this update we move to the next stage of the development. It is time for new content for your cafe.

Patch Notes:

Tutorial improved
Language improvements
New Languages Added: French, German
Widescreen Support Added
Achievement Triggers Fixed
Mini White Chocolate Mocha Recipe Fixed
Popularity Level Increased
Filter Coffee Paper is now single use
Order UI Bugs Fixed
Economy Tuning
Day Time Tuning
Many small bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1694511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link