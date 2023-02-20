HotFix V0.5.2F

Hello dear coffee enthusiasts,
After a month from the release we are publishing a stable version of the 0.5v. Many of the crucial bugs were fixed and several gameplay improvements with this hotfix. With this update we move to the next stage of the development. It is time for new content for your cafe.
Patch Notes:
Tutorial improved
Language improvements
New Languages Added: French, German
Widescreen Support Added
Achievement Triggers Fixed
Mini White Chocolate Mocha Recipe Fixed
Popularity Level Increased
Filter Coffee Paper is now single use
Order UI Bugs Fixed
Economy Tuning
Day Time Tuning
Many small bugs fixed
