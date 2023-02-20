 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 20 February 2023

v1.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • 3 new maps, one for each sector!
  • Some small improvements in the Chinese translation!
  • Some balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Tiles

Making their effects more meaningful!

Moonstone
  • Slows and stuns effectiveness: +20% -> +30%
  • Damage reduction: -20% -> -30%
Clairvoyance
  • Range: +30% -> +50%
  • Fire rate: -15% -> -25%
Blind
  • Range: -20% -> -25%
  • Fire rate: +25% -> +40%
EMP Shield
  • Range and fire rate: +20% -> +25%
Dark Matter
  • Range and fire rate: +15% -> +20%
Holy Sigil
  • Range for all towers of the same type: +15% -> +20%

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the bug that caused towers to gain double the benefit from the Holy Sigil tile when placed on it.
  • Now Transporter tiles can be used with only 1 tower.
  • The tile tooltips now correctly hide when ending a combat.

