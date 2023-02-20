Highlights
- 3 new maps, one for each sector!
- Some small improvements in the Chinese translation!
- Some balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Tiles
Making their effects more meaningful!
Moonstone
- Slows and stuns effectiveness: +20% -> +30%
- Damage reduction: -20% -> -30%
Clairvoyance
- Range: +30% -> +50%
- Fire rate: -15% -> -25%
Blind
- Range: -20% -> -25%
- Fire rate: +25% -> +40%
EMP Shield
- Range and fire rate: +20% -> +25%
Dark Matter
- Range and fire rate: +15% -> +20%
Holy Sigil
- Range for all towers of the same type: +15% -> +20%
Bug fixes
- Fixed the bug that caused towers to gain double the benefit from the Holy Sigil tile when placed on it.
- Now Transporter tiles can be used with only 1 tower.
- The tile tooltips now correctly hide when ending a combat.
Changed files in this update