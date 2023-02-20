 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 20 February 2023

Live Update 0.28.3 Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 10592866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:
  • NPCs now stay still for the duration of any interaction(!!)
  • Fixed a bug that caused the info card to not appear when inspecting tea.
  • Fixed graphics on endeavours that sometimes are invisible
  • Fixed a bug that made the Item Card display outside of the screen in trade when using UI Size: Large
  • Fixed a bug that caused tooltips to flicker when hovering over equipped items.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Robbery screen to have missing sprites.
  • Fixed some lamp posts weird behavior
  • Various Typo Fixes
Changes:
  • Implemented some new icons
  • Added a new NPC that may appear at campfires.
  • Changes to quest system backend as follow up to an earlier release note.
  • Updated properties for every Ring to reflect their new descriptions
  • Added a small use for the "Cobalt Urn" item.
  • Added some new offhand equipment items
  • Removed the pocket slots from "Shard of rosewood"
  • Optimizing areas around Kasa(!??!)
  • Re-added changes to Kasa waypoints(!!)
  • Improved stability of ping display
  • Made various changes to rendering which should increase performance.
  • Added cats, dogs and a surprise creature to Kasa (!!)
  • Removed character spawning waypoints from the water in Kasa(?)
  • Updated properties for Belts to reflect their new descriptions.
  • Added the descriptions for "Offhand High" equipment and updated the rewards for completing the Myrt Auction quest.

