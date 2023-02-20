Live Update 0.28.3 Change List

Fixes:
- NPCs now stay still for the duration of any interaction(!!)
- Fixed a bug that caused the info card to not appear when inspecting tea.
- Fixed graphics on endeavours that sometimes are invisible
- Fixed a bug that made the Item Card display outside of the screen in trade when using UI Size: Large
- Fixed a bug that caused tooltips to flicker when hovering over equipped items.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Robbery screen to have missing sprites.
- Fixed some lamp posts weird behavior
- Various Typo Fixes
Changes:
- Implemented some new icons
- Added a new NPC that may appear at campfires.
- Changes to quest system backend as follow up to an earlier release note.
- Updated properties for every Ring to reflect their new descriptions
- Added a small use for the "Cobalt Urn" item.
- Added some new offhand equipment items
- Removed the pocket slots from "Shard of rosewood"
- Optimizing areas around Kasa(!??!)
- Re-added changes to Kasa waypoints(!!)
- Improved stability of ping display
- Made various changes to rendering which should increase performance.
- Added cats, dogs and a surprise creature to Kasa (!!)
- Removed character spawning waypoints from the water in Kasa(?)
- Updated properties for Belts to reflect their new descriptions.
- Added the descriptions for "Offhand High" equipment and updated the rewards for completing the Myrt Auction quest.
Changed files in this update