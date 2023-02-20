Small update (v1.034)

Looks like achievements stopped working after i updated to latest version of GameMaker Studio. I have now updated to latest version of Steamworks SDK and steamworks extension so they should be working again.
-Fixed steam achievements not working
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Looks like achievements stopped working after i updated to latest version of GameMaker Studio. I have now updated to latest version of Steamworks SDK and steamworks extension so they should be working again.
-Fixed steam achievements not working
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update