The Struggle of Combat update for 20 February 2023

Small update (v1.034)

Build 10592835

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Looks like achievements stopped working after i updated to latest version of GameMaker Studio. I have now updated to latest version of Steamworks SDK and steamworks extension so they should be working again.

-Fixed steam achievements not working

