"Duck Addiction" DLC now available!

Dear friends,

Thanks to you the word about PPDS is spreading far and wide, so much so that a new flock of ducks decided to join in and they are now ready to meet you in your favorite pool!

So kick back, relax, and watch them as they do what they do best: floating. But expect some hiding, dancing, scanning, and other things.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303400/Placid_Plastic_Duck_Simulator__Duck_Addiction/

These new ducks are bringing with them 3 additional achievements. I know the vast majority of you like that, but bear in mind these ones require some... action, as sometimes happens in the game.

What else? Ah right, save slots. We promised we would add one additional save slot, one for each location. We added 6 instead! ːcoolduckː (does that mean we'll eventually get to 6 locations? no. I don't know. maybe. ːnerdduckː)

We also added a little something we call a cinematic camera, which comes in handy when you leave the game open without interacting: the camera will automatically switch from duck to duck (or spot) after the game is left idle for a while. You can turn this function off from the settings.

Lastly, if you check the controls section, you'll notice how now you can stop the duck spawn by pressing Y.

To recap:

3 additional achievements

6 save slots

cinematic camera

Y to stop spawning ducks

And this is all for now.

As always, thank you for your support. The duck family keeps expanding, and as long as the word keeps spreading, more content will never cease to come!

turbolento games