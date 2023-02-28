"At the Center of it All" Content Update Brings a Whole New Scenario

We greet you again, Directors,

February is almost over and we have some amazing news for you! The second Content Update for The Pegasus Expedition is out now. Please, make yourself comfortable and watch the official trailer.

Instead of just one star system, the scenario starts players with a large territory of control, encircling the centre of the galaxy, however the player's reputation will decrease after every turn, so they’ll need to act fast to avoid all-out war with every other faction.

In addition to the new scenario, the content update also introduces a number of quality of life changes and fixes to the game. A full list of changes can be found below…

Changes:

Added a New Scenario, At the Center of it All to the game

The Happiness system has been updated

Hazardous star systems have been added to the map

Deep Space Telescope now reveals all Colonies in the Galaxy

Added a fail state if the Galaxy doesn't have enough colonies left (due to the player detonating them) for the player to finish the main campaign

Added permanent space debris clouds to where units have been destroyed in combat

Spacebar now pauses combat

Re-selecting language now asks if the game may be restarted immediately

Added better support for different screen aspect ratios

Battlegroups in combat now display the plan they are following

Video tutorials have been updated

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the Tamanin star system Hur would remain "safe zoned" from other factions even after end of the side quest

Fixed a bug where an operative could sabotage non-existent fleet

Ankhorum side story had a bug where some dialogue options could to lead to unintended encounters

Difficulty options would not apply to fleets received from other factions

Governor traits would not always be correctly visible

Tutorials could come up in scenarios as well, this has been prevented

Anabah could sometimes remain Colonizable even after a certain destructive event

