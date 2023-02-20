Phylakterion Early Access is out now!

Phylakterion Launch & Steam Mystery Fest!

We can barely believe it ourselves, but after a lot of thought and hard work, Phylakterion finally

releases in Early Access TODAY!

And not just that, we even got the opportunity to release during the Steam Mystery Fest, putting us in very good company with other mysterious games that will keep you wondering and solving mysteries to reach satisfying conclusions and averted threats.

To celebrate the Early Access release and to make the decision a little easier, we’ll grant you a 10% launch discount for the duration of the Steam Mystery Fest.

♥ Thanks a lot to everyone who already purchased Phylakterion or plans to do so in the coming days and weeks – you’re the ones we are doing this for, and the ones that keep the development of Phylakterion going! ♥

If you buy and try Phylakterion, it would also mean the world to us if you left a Review on our Steam page. We're a small indie dev team and those reviews help us gain visibility and convince those who are on the edge of buying.

If you want to get to know more about the game, discuss tactics, give us your feedback, or connect with other players, join our official Phylakterion Discord server!

And if you don’t just enjoy playing Phylakterion yourself, but want to check out other players giving their best to stop the haunting entities, we’d recommend you check out Phylakterion on Twitch, as we already have some official content creators and people streaming our game.