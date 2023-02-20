Hotfix to version 0.18.24.140 - 20.02.2023

Hello Goal! fans!
Today we are releasing a hotfix , which among other things fixes an undue blocker which occured sometimes after league matches.
Bugfix
- Fixed a rounding error in the match report after calculating the tackling percentage and ball possession.
- Fixed a blocker after a league match resulting in a 0:0 draw.
- Fixed a bug in automatic match calculation grading the kickers.
- Fixed the kicker of the match calculation in the match report.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in an erroneously displayed strength system (100/13).
- Fixed a bug that occurred when accessing the details of the bank statement in Finances.
Changed files in this update