Chrysalis Playtest update for 20 February 2023

Alpha 4.4.3 is now available!

Build 10592678

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes for Alpha 4.4.3:

  • WARNING: this is a save-breaking update! Your saves from previous versions will no longer work.
  • Trees and other large obstacles now fade out slightly when creatures and items are hidden behind them
  • Added the ability to keybind "Tab" and numpad numbers
  • Added "Searing Flames" boon
  • You can now see the level of available Followers at creature Homes by hovering over the button
  • Fixed an issue with certain particles overlapping sprites in front of them
  • Tall grass now regrows when corrupted ground is cleansed
  • Tried to prevent BitDefender from quarantining one of the crash logger executables
  • Secret new tileset for the final level - work in progress

