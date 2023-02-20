Alpha 4.4.3 is now available!

Here are the patch notes for Alpha 4.4.3:
- WARNING: this is a save-breaking update! Your saves from previous versions will no longer work.
- Trees and other large obstacles now fade out slightly when creatures and items are hidden behind them
- Added the ability to keybind "Tab" and numpad numbers
- Added "Searing Flames" boon
- You can now see the level of available Followers at creature Homes by hovering over the button
- Fixed an issue with certain particles overlapping sprites in front of them
- Tall grass now regrows when corrupted ground is cleansed
- Tried to prevent BitDefender from quarantining one of the crash logger executables
- Secret new tileset for the final level - work in progress
Changed files in this update