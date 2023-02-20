ArcRunner Version 0.0.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10592662 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 13:59:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Monday, everybody!

We hope you had a lovely weekend and are as excited about today's update as we are!

See below for the full patch notes:

Version 0.0.9.5

CHANGES

Some projectiles such as the Graviton Gun now bounce off surfaces

Added sound to Armoury doors

Bug report key is now F1 to avoid conflict with Steam Screenshot key

Added many changes to the DEMO version

Added Trickjump + PQUBE logo on main menu

Added 2 additional Inner Core level tiles

KORE now spawns Inner Core Beamer adds

Removed Inner Core "Energy Snake" enemy + replaced with new "Energy Beamer Globe" enemy

FIXES