Patch Notes - 1.5.227.7

Dear Adventurers of Astella,

Here you will find a list of fixes that address the following issues in the update 1.5.227.7:

Fixed the issue where the prompt for the Liz-related side quests would still appear even when all quests were completed.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented players from looting the Moral Grass in Sewer 2-9 and 2-10.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Story Stats from being correctly displayed on Torii's Floating Leaf style status menu.

Adjusted the availability of quest "Excuse Me, My Lady" in Chapter 1 so it will stay available for a longer Optimiime.

Adjusted the availability of quest "Her Tracks" in Chapter 3 so it will stay available for a longer period of time.

Implemented some QoL improvements for Cooking and Alchemy systems.

Optimized the sensitivity settings for Xbox controllers.

Additionally, we would like to let you know that we have planned out the roadmap for future updates. Once finalized, we will share the detail with you all here!

Please stay tuned!

The Development Team

February 20, 2023