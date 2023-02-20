Land of Towers UPDATE 1.1.0

Check the game ROADMAP!

SMOOTH MOVEMENT

Smooth movement has been added, but it is still in development. You can set the direction of motion from your hand or camera in the settings. You can also set the speed of movement.

NOTE: Wall sliding is not yet implemented. You need to use teleport to climb stairs.

SMOOTH ROTATION

Smooth rotation has been added and can be activated in the settings menu. You can also set the rotation rate.

SITTING MODE

Switching between sitting and standing modes has been improved. A bug where the player was moved to the side when switching modes has been fixed. You can set your own height in the sitting mode in the settings.

Crouching in the sitting mode has been added - press the right thumbstick to crouch, and press it again to stand up. You can set the crouching height as a percentage of your height in the settings.

TELEPORTATION

Additional teleportation with the right controller has been added - pull the thumbstick back. A bug that caused constant screen blackout when teleporting through a doorway has been fixed.

MENU

The menu can be put away in the backpack - bring the hand with the menu to the back of your head and release the hand.

Added a hint on how to freeze an item.

You can freeze an object to make it easier to control. To do this, grab the object with your hand and hold down the trigger (button under the index finger) without releasing the object. The object will be highlighted in blue. To unfreeze, grab the object again and hold down the trigger.

Added a hint on how to remove a nailed object with two hands.

You can remove a nailed object from a surface with your hands. To do this, bring your hands to the object when it is highlighted, grab it with both hands - the grip button is under the middle finger. Then pull your hands towards you until the object is removed from the nailed surface.

Improved work with the sledgehammer - less force is required to remove the board, and small nails no longer interfere with the sledgehammer's ability to remove boards. Improved work with the nail puller - it's now easier to hit the nail. Visual effects added when hitting objects with tools.

NAILS

Serrated nails have been added. A driven serrated nail can only be removed with a nail puller.

Now objects nailed with large nails can be opened with two hands.

OPTIMIZATION

Shaders and light have been optimized. No more freezing when there are a lot of dried trees on the screen.

FSR mode is no longer enabled by default. It's experimental and not recommended for use yet. In the settings, you can adjust image sharpness when FSR2 is enabled.

SANDBOX

Stone blocks, logs, and planks with beveled edges have been added.

Enjoy the game