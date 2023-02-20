Update 2.1.0j BETA part II

And here's the second part of the patch notes for 2.1.0j beta.
Mechanics
- Rupture Restraints Mythic Feat now interacts correctly with Hold Monster, Chains of Light, and Overwhelming Grief spells;
- Sanctified Slayer can now study their target as a swift action at the 7th level;
- Searing Flesh didn't work against Slam; damage taken from the ability was multiplied if the character was hit by a critical attack – fixed;
- Second Mystery couldn't be selected with the Extra Mythic Ability mythic feat – fixed;
- Serpent's Fang ability worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Shadow Conjuration and Shadow Conjuration, Greater spells now work with the Metamagic (Extend Spell) feat; Shadow Evocation spell now works with the Metamagic (Maximize Spell), Metamagic (Bolster Spell), and Metamagic (Reach Spell) feats;
- Shielding Tailwind was not working correctly – fixed;
- Skeletal Salesman didn't sell the items for chapter 5 – fixed;
- Slippery Mind is now an advanced rogue talent;
- Smite Evil could be used on allies – fixed;
- Smite Evil used to add damage to the Destructive Shockwave mythic ability – fixed;
- Some enemies in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC had greater spell penetration feat without spell penetration – fixed;
- Some enemies with a magus class weren't using magus abilities – fixed, they will use Spell Combat and Ranged Spell Combat now;
- Some shields provided an incorrect bonus to the attack – fixed;
- Sometimes it was possible to get 0 skill points on level up – fixed, you will always get at least 1 skill point now;
- Spike Stones in some cases affected invisible units – fixed;
- Splash from Alchemical bombs no longer crits;
- Stalwart defender at the 9th level now gets the Body of Stone;
- Studied Spawn — Large ability didn't add a bonus to Large and Huge targets – fixed;
- Study Target ability from different slayers can be applied to the same creature now;
- Succubi's level drain no longer provokes an attack of opportunity and an FX glitch; the animation was also changed to a more appropriate one;
- Swarm That Walks and its clones' Swarm Inundation ability now works correctly in combination with multiple Swarm That Walks clones;
- Tainted Sneak Attack worked incorrectly – fixed;
- The ability to use shields as weapons was granted by the Martial Weapons Proficiency instead of Shield Bash – fixed;
- The Accomplished Sneak Attacker feat was incorrectly shown in its prerequisites – fixed;
- The Animal Growth spell used to give an enhancement bonus to natural armor to AC instead of increasing this parameter – fixed;
- The aquatic pillar in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC now summons water elementals properly;
- The bite attack for kitsune fox form disappeared after polymorphing into any other animal form – fixed;
- The Blind Fight feats now only work for the melee attacks, as their description says;
- The Bloodline Ascendance mythic ability was missing the Power of Wyrms (Green) option – fixed;
- The Bone Explosion spell now can be used with persistent metamagic;
- The bonuses a leopard animal companion gains at the 4th level now match the description;
- The bonuses from the Elemental Rampager's Rampage are being calculated correctly now;
- The Charge ability couldn't be used when the fatigued condition was suppressed by Ameliorating — Fatigued – fixed;
- The damage and the saving throw difficulty from the lightning now scale with the expedition tier in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC (3d6/3d8/3d10);
- The damage bonus from the Slashing Tailwind was applied incorrectly – fixed;
- The damage from claws for Bloodragers with the Draconic Bloodline now correctly increases from d6 to d8 at the 8th level;
- The damage from the Powerful Charge ability was calculated incorrectly – fixed;
- The damage of warpriest's deity's favored weapon didn't increase at the 1st level with the Sacred Weapons feat – fixed;
- The Dazzling Display ability could disappear after character's death – fixed;
- The DC is now being calculated correctly for the Lich power Fear Control;
- The Defensive Stance ability of paladin Stonelord archetype had an incorrect description, and incorrectly stacked with a similar ability of Stalwart Defender prestige class – fixed;
- The Dispelling Attack incorrectly calculated the caster level for dispel – fixed;
- The Divine Herbalist, when choosing battle mystery, was getting an incorrect final revelation – fixed;
- The Flying Time Undertow effect worked incorrectly for the commander and their party – fixed, it will no longer stay on the characters after leaving the island;
- The granted powers of a Battle spirit shaman weren't shown in the class progression window – fixed;
- The Holy Water Jet arcanist exploit had incorrect prerequisites – fixed;
- The Ice Body spell now grants the target immunity to exhausted and fatigued conditions;
- The Increased Damage Reduction rage power didn't stack with the Damage Reduction for bloodrager – fixed;
- The Master Hunter ability didn't work correctly – fixed;
- The Oblate — Acolyte background didn't use Wisdom instead of Charisma for the effect of Touch of Glory spell – fixed;
- The player must have a Mutagen feat now to take a Feral Mutagen discovery;
- The player will get experience after killing a Babau Infiltrator;
- The player will get experience after killing Elemental Pillars, Zombie Rangers, and Star Rattle;
- The powers granted by Transmutation school weren't shown in the class progression section for a wizard – fixed;
- The Snap Shot ability could not be selected in the Combat Tricks list – fixed;
- The Soul Shield bonuses worked incorrectly and didn't provide the bonuses it was supposed to – fixed;
- The special size modifier applied to a Combat Maneuver Bonus (CBM) is now calculated correctly;
- The Spell Penetration (Mythic) feat granted an incorrect bonus to overcome spell resistance – fixed;
- The spells of Lich's Skeletal Inquisitor mistakenly counted as arcane – fixed;
- The Summon Monster Zero spell got a proper description, and also was removed from Trickster's spell selection list, and now will be added automatically. You can't have too many extraplanar murder ponies!
- The Sun Marked spell was dealing additional damage only when the attack was made with a weapon – fixed;
- The Trickster's mythic feats were added to the list of bonus combat feats of some classes;
- The War Domain didn't grant Divine Hunter domain spells – fixed;
- The warpriest with a Luck blessing now gains the curse of unlucky presence at the 10th level instead of the ability provided by the Destruction blessing;
- The White Mage arcanist archetype now correctly gains bonuses from boundless healing;
- Trickster's combat feats will no longer be available to a Loremaster who is not following a Trickster mythic path;
- Unarmed attacks of Monk and Imitator didn't benefit from the Ki Strike when the Monk Stance was enabled – fixed;
- Unarmed Strike was added to Melee, Monk, and Natural weapon groups;
- The Unbreakable Heart spell now grants an additional saving throw to those who are under the Dominate effect;
- Uncanny Dodge was not displayed on the leveling-up screen – fixed;
- Underground Chemist couldn't take Weapon Focus (Bombs) – fixed;
- Unnatural Heat effect dealt damage if the character drank potions – fixed;
- Veil of Heaven was dealing incorrect damage;
- Vermleks hold their swords now;
- Vescavors weren't considered evil – fixed;
- Vivisectionist received an extra Medical Discovery – fixed:
- We've added rewards for killing the bosses in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC: now after they are slain, their artifacts will appear in the mimic's shop in the standalone mode;
- We've made the succubi remove invisibility after saving and loading;
- Willodus became stronger in battle;
- Wrecking Blows worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Ygefeles now uses the Cloak of Dreams spell in battle. Even demons understand the importance of good rest!
- Crushing Blow feat worked incorrectly – fixed.
UI
- A list of active effects in the Character tab no longer gets hidden after switching tabs;
- Abilities, that target oneself, will now be displayed as inactive if they can't be used;
- Added a limit to the number of floating combat text above the character;
- Added new icons for arcanist exploits in the class progression tab;
- Added preview area for some skills;
- Corrected the description of bleed effects;
- Credits were updated;
- Esc menu now closes automatically when a different window is open to avoid errors;
- Evil Arueshalae didn't have a biography – fixed;
- Fixed errors in the descriptions of some Elemental Bloodlines;
- Fixed icons of Bardiche and Dwarven Waraxe;
- Fixed incorrect damage reduction logging;
- Fixed the Blood Blast description;
- Fixed the calculations of the number of attacks and the attack penalties when the attack is not performed using hands (bite attacks, for example);
- Fixed the description of a Scholar biography and Godclaw religion;
- Fixed the description of the Force Reality ability, level 2;
- Fixed the description of white dragon's Breath Weapon;
- Fixed the issue with duplicates of mythic abilities in the Mythic Path level up screen;
- Fixed the issue with non-existing weapons showing up in character sheet;
- For the oracle archetype Enlightened Philosopher an incorrect number of revelations was displayed in the class progression window – fixed;
- Improved some objects selection;
- Improved the interface of hunter's aspects;
- Logging when attempting a combat maneuver, or failing a maneuver roll due to being immuned or concealed, etc. was updated;
- Mounted Combat trait had no name and description – fixed;
- Now Metamagic feats are marked as not recommended for martial classes;
- Removed the duplicate of the Uncanny Dodge icon in the rogue talents list;
- Some lines in Chinese were missing when playing with a controller – fixed;
- Some spells were missing in the spell list – fixed;
- Spell lists for some classes have been adjusted;
- The Apprentice Assassin had a duplicate of Uncanny Dodge in the inspect window – fixed;
- The Blink effect had an incorrect icon – fixed;
- The character description could display the wrong value of damage dice – fixed;
- The description of spells granted to a witch by the Mercy patron wasn't accurate – fixed;
- The description of the Touch of Chaos ability effect was returned;
- The exit from the wilderness encounter with the ghost wasn't visible on the map – fixed;
- When playing with a controller, fixed the issue with the time skip window causing a freeze when used outside of global map;
- With the 'Only active companions receive experience' setting enabled, the incorrect numbers for the experience were displayed in the log – fixed.
Audio
- Fixed one of Wenduag's lines during her quest in the 5th chapter;
- One of the rooms in Drezen's Citadel didn't have ambient sounds – fixed;
- Sounds of the troops cheering will be synchronized with their animations now.
Visual
- Fixed a visual bug while talking to the Hand of the Inheritor in Drezen;
- Fixed the fog of war in Chilly Creek;
- Fixed the issue with buff visual effects disappearing when leaving the global map, also fixed the disappearance of Azata's butterflies and Swarm's locusts;
- Fixed the issue with characters' markers being displayed in the wrong places in Leper's Smile;
- Fixed the visual issue with one of the secret doors being poorly disguised on an island in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC;
- Fixed transparent textures in the Core of the Riddle;
- Improved the lighting in Wintersun;
- Improved the lighting on the streets of Kenabres;
- Improved the visual of the polymorph effects;
- Horzalah was invisible in cutscenes – fixed;
- Improved the visual effects of purple worms and nightcrawlers.
System
- Improved the performance during battles;
- In some situations, some buffs could cause the game to freeze – fixed;
- Some NPC auras have been disabled to improve performance;
- When playing with a controller, in the 'Load game' menu a 'Load' hint appeared even when no save slots were selected – fixed;
- When playing with some controllers, the game sometimes wouldn't respond to moving the stick vertically – fixed.
Misс
- Aivu no longer dies after finishing the quest to become the Legend, but she will still leave the party;
- Fixed a number of typos in the texts;
- In the main game, Commander could tell Nocticula about Nahyndri's ship without finding it first – fixed;
- Nahyndri has lost the Last Stand ability, but received better attributes;
- Optimized the locations from Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC;
- Reduced the difficulty of a skill check needed to find Laughing Caves;
- Reworked the Swarm That Walks model, making it closer to the original art;
- The player could meet a friendly assassin while traveling. The assassin has finally read the contract and will now become hostile toward the player;
- Those who were raised from the dead by the Lich, will now gain the Lord/Lady of Death deity;
- Vescavor swarm no longer can fall into pits;
- We stopped party members from getting outside the map boundaries when entering the Ziggurat in the Inevitable Excess DLC;
- When leaving the party, Arueshalae took all the equipped items with her – fixed.
