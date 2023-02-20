Weekly Update - V.0.3.03

Weekly Wisdom; The earth is full of random things.

-Added apples to the goblin merchant.

-Fixed T2 fish recipes not giving an item when crafted.

-Fixed landtraps to be able to be placed almost everywhere , except underwater.

-Fixed all T3 armor recipes to give back new material required to craft them when disassembling pieces.

-Fixed insane xp return from crafting fine sand, I know the end is near.

-Fixed access to the underworld infested by veggies & bananas.

-Reduced crafting cost of coal for the steel & obsidian recipe from 10 to 5.

-Removed certain decorations books not being used anymore.

-Removed bottles & torches from lootlist so yall don't keep posting it.

-Removed extra Datatables that would cause more resource to be loaded for no reason ( Spring Cleaning ).

-Tweaked more debris to last less longer after resource being destroyed.