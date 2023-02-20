Weekly Update - V.0.3.03

Weekly Wisdom; The earth is full of random things.
-Added apples to the goblin merchant.
-Fixed T2 fish recipes not giving an item when crafted.
-Fixed landtraps to be able to be placed almost everywhere , except underwater.
-Fixed all T3 armor recipes to give back new material required to craft them when disassembling pieces.
-Fixed insane xp return from crafting fine sand, I know the end is near.
-Fixed access to the underworld infested by veggies & bananas.
-Reduced crafting cost of coal for the steel & obsidian recipe from 10 to 5.
-Removed certain decorations books not being used anymore.
-Removed bottles & torches from lootlist so yall don't keep posting it.
-Removed extra Datatables that would cause more resource to be loaded for no reason ( Spring Cleaning ).
-Tweaked more debris to last less longer after resource being destroyed.
