Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 22 February 2023

v1.9.4 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have just released a new build to fix 2 exploits found in MP.

2023-02-22 v1.9.4 B4014

Fixes:

  • Fixed 2 exploits

