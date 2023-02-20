1、钱虎庄增加了野怪蚯蚓；
2、修改了钱虎庄声望为负数时进村的触发；
3、减少了钱虎庄村外的村民散养动物，减少误杀；
4、增加了一些装饰物
5、修改了部分怪物的外形
6、修改了一批敌人的战斗图
7、在彼岸花会社增加了冬至祭祀
8、增加了钱虎庄一些标牌
9、修正了钱虎庄一些土块的错误
10、越州城南端增加了一个望仙台
11、修改了一些NPC的外形
12、越州城车站改为售票、增加了石狮堂车站
13、增加了加特林保安
14、修正了一批图块的通过性BUG
15、修复STEAM无法直接启动游戏的BUG
靖之元：东海 update for 20 February 2023
癸卯年二月初一更新（更新补丁026）
