靖之元：东海 update for 20 February 2023

癸卯年二月初一更新（更新补丁026）

update for 20 February 2023

癸卯年二月初一更新（更新补丁026）

Build 10592302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、钱虎庄增加了野怪蚯蚓；
2、修改了钱虎庄声望为负数时进村的触发；
3、减少了钱虎庄村外的村民散养动物，减少误杀；
4、增加了一些装饰物
5、修改了部分怪物的外形
6、修改了一批敌人的战斗图
7、在彼岸花会社增加了冬至祭祀
8、增加了钱虎庄一些标牌
9、修正了钱虎庄一些土块的错误
10、越州城南端增加了一个望仙台
11、修改了一些NPC的外形
12、越州城车站改为售票、增加了石狮堂车站
13、增加了加特林保安
14、修正了一批图块的通过性BUG
15、修复STEAM无法直接启动游戏的BUG

