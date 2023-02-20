Feb. 20 Server Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10592147 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 13:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Feb. 20 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Feb. 20 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Feb. 20 2023 22:30 (UTC+9)

Server patch will proceed without maintenance,

Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

Game service stabilization

The issue where the available entry time for the Descent Raid in the America server is not proceeding properly, will be fixed.

3. NOTES

Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.

The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience

temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.