Undecember update for 20 February 2023

Feb. 20 Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Feb. 20 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Feb. 20 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Feb. 20 2023 22:30 (UTC+9)

  • Server patch will proceed without maintenance,
  • Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

  • Game service stabilization
  • The issue where the available entry time for the Descent Raid in the America server is not proceeding properly, will be fixed.

3. NOTES

  • Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
  • The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience
temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.

