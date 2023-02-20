ArcRunner Version 0.0.9.5

Happy Monday, everybody!
We hope you had a lovely weekend and are as excited about today's update as we are!
See below for the full patch notes:
Version 0.0.9.5
CHANGES
- Some projectiles such as the Graviton Gun now bounce off surfaces
- Added sound to Armoury doors
- Bug report key is now F1 to avoid conflict with Steam Screenshot key
- Added many changes to the DEMO version
- Added Trickjump + PQUBE logo on main menu
- Added 2 additional Inner Core level tiles
- KORE now spawns Inner Core Beamer adds
- Removed Inner Core "Energy Snake" enemy + replaced with new "Energy Beamer Globe" enemy
FIXES
- Fixed: Says "not available in demo" on ultimate ability in release version
- Fixed: Client sees server's armour explode on autodoc
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - An inconsistency is observed when a host player quits the title while the side quest is triggered during th....
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - Incorrect status of level appears for client if client joins the server during the boss fight in multiplayer match.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC][Multiplayer] - Next level fails to start for the remaining players if one of the client disconnected
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - Incorrect revive count is displayed while exiting through the level during the gameplay.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - Rarely, player fails to interact with every interactable after accessing the chest during the boss fight in city 4.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - Yellow color booth releases shockwave 2 times after giving damage in the CITY-1 area.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - A player is unable to switch between the players in spectator mode during the multiplayer session.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - Sometimes, Character change option is displayed on 'Inject Nanites' screen after selecting 'Re-Automize' option.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - The confirmation window pop-up is missing for the Reset Default option in the controls.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - The player is able to exploit the game and able to complete the level without killing the enemies during ...
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - Charged arrow animation does not disappear immediately after the shot during gameplay.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - The 'Reset defaults' option fails to work and keys assigned before 'Reset defaults' are working during the gameplay.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - A confirmation window pop-up is missing when the player selects Quit game option on the main menu.
- Fixed: [GSG][PC] - The 'Move Here' instruction fails to disappear after skipping the tutorial tips by pressing the TAB button.
Changed depots in internal_dev branch