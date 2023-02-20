 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero Hour update for 20 February 2023

Patch 9.5.1 (Silent Patch v1)

Share · View all patches · Build 10592116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Added Suspect AI being able to detect flashlight
  • Fixed Player character rotation is slower than camera causing clipping when rotating fast
  • Fixed Breaking meth can throw grenade through window before round starts
  • Improved & Reduced Movement inertia

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

Changed files in this update

Zero Hour Content Depot 1359091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link