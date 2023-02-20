Patch 9.5.1 (Silent Patch v1)

Change Log
- Added Suspect AI being able to detect flashlight
- Fixed Player character rotation is slower than camera causing clipping when rotating fast
- Fixed Breaking meth can throw grenade through window before round starts
- Improved & Reduced Movement inertia
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France
Changed files in this update