2.20 Update Instruction

At the same time as this update, a 24% OFF price reduction event will be launched
- Update profile
Brand new character "Evil Hall Master - Chiho Lily"
A runaway girl who dropped out of school rebelliously, the head of a bad gang.
Weapon: "Gasoline Chainsaw"
Driven by a gasoline engine, it has exquisite paintwork and is a favorite of girls.
New map "Fruit Planet"
Vigorous life is nothing in front of the laws of the universe.
New skin
"Gala Lady-Isa": The noble beauty at the party is everyone's dream lover.
"Combat Body No. 7-IAA": When necessary, the IAA will project consciousness into the bionic body to fight.
Changed files in this update