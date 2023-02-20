 Skip to content

Return to abyss 重返深渊 update for 20 February 2023

2.20 Update Instruction

At the same time as this update, a 24% OFF price reduction event will be launched

  • Update profile
    Brand new character "Evil Hall Master - Chiho Lily"
    A runaway girl who dropped out of school rebelliously, the head of a bad gang.
    Weapon: "Gasoline Chainsaw"
    Driven by a gasoline engine, it has exquisite paintwork and is a favorite of girls.

New map "Fruit Planet"
Vigorous life is nothing in front of the laws of the universe.

New skin
"Gala Lady-Isa": The noble beauty at the party is everyone's dream lover.
"Combat Body No. 7-IAA": When necessary, the IAA will project consciousness into the bionic body to fight.

