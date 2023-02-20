2.20 Update Instruction

Share · View all patches · Build 10591933 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 12:46:31 UTC by Wendy

At the same time as this update, a 24% OFF price reduction event will be launched

Brand new character "Evil Hall Master - Chiho Lily"

A runaway girl who dropped out of school rebelliously, the head of a bad gang.

Weapon: "Gasoline Chainsaw"

Driven by a gasoline engine, it has exquisite paintwork and is a favorite of girls.





New map "Fruit Planet"

Vigorous life is nothing in front of the laws of the universe.



New skin

"Gala Lady-Isa": The noble beauty at the party is everyone's dream lover.

"Combat Body No. 7-IAA": When necessary, the IAA will project consciousness into the bionic body to fight.

