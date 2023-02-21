 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 21 February 2023

Patch Notes Feb. 21st, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10591864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Modified the skill description of Daniel's skill "Surgery".
2 Optimized the sound effects of entering and exiting facilities.
3 Fixed the problem that the player ciould collect Blackbeard in advance in mission [King of Pirates]
4 Fixed the problem that after the "Greek Fire Launcher" bow gun was modified, the bow gun could not hit the enemy ship correctly in battle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link