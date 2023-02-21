1 Modified the skill description of Daniel's skill "Surgery".
2 Optimized the sound effects of entering and exiting facilities.
3 Fixed the problem that the player ciould collect Blackbeard in advance in mission [King of Pirates]
4 Fixed the problem that after the "Greek Fire Launcher" bow gun was modified, the bow gun could not hit the enemy ship correctly in battle.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 21 February 2023
Patch Notes Feb. 21st, 2023
1 Modified the skill description of Daniel's skill "Surgery".
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update