1.9.7.7 Official and beta updates

This update is not updated, and the version number is still 1.9.7.7
- Fixed the issue that the previous version of myfinder was fixed on a certain screen and still displayed on the first screen after restarting
- Fixed a crash caused by lyrics issues with the previous version of myfinder
- Fixed the issue that the previous version of the pre-stage scheduling window list was unpinned, and the window list disappeared after displaying the desktop or WIN+D
- Fixed the issue that the rounded corners of the previous version of the dock run indicator were displayed abnormally
Upcoming updates for the next release
MyFinder can adjust different zoom sizes for multiple screens
Changed files in this update