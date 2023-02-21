Hotfix for opportunity cards getting stuck

v1.2.0.15
- Fix for rare opportunity bug, which could lead to a card appearing, when it shouldn't, in a number of ways.
- Fix for multiplayer games being temporarily hidden, in the lobby, if you left/cancelled a game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.2.0.15
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update