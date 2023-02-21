 Skip to content

Ozymandias update for 21 February 2023

Hotfix for opportunity cards getting stuck

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.2.0.15

  • Fix for rare opportunity bug, which could lead to a card appearing, when it shouldn't, in a number of ways.
  • Fix for multiplayer games being temporarily hidden, in the lobby, if you left/cancelled a game.

