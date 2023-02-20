0.14.0 - Now with experience and ducks you can invest in

Added experience and levels that give stats that you can distribute per level

Ducks In castle tab

Renamed subsequent cards purchased to "cards stacked" and "Stack power"

Added cursor lock in fullscreen

Added rampart turret relic unlock

Added exploding projectiles mod unlock

Added grenade launcher unlock

Added experience multiplier field

Added learning stat

Added Pillow

Added Reading Glasses

Added Experience multiplier potion unlock

Added Stat Points Potion unlock

Added Missing Pocket boss relic

Added Slow on hit gun modifier

Decreased recoil reset rate after max recoil limit by 20%