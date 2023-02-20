 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 20 February 2023

0.14.0 - Now with experience and ducks you can invest in

Share · View all patches · Build 10591655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added experience and levels that give stats that you can distribute per level
Ducks In castle tab
Renamed subsequent cards purchased to "cards stacked" and "Stack power"
Added cursor lock in fullscreen
Added rampart turret relic unlock
Added exploding projectiles mod unlock
Added grenade launcher unlock
Added experience multiplier field
Added learning stat
Added Pillow
Added Reading Glasses
Added Experience multiplier potion unlock
Added Stat Points Potion unlock
Added Missing Pocket boss relic
Added Slow on hit gun modifier
Decreased recoil reset rate after max recoil limit by 20%

