Patch Notes v0.10

Hey everyone,
It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to put a pause to the development of City Block Builder.
We had ambitious updates in the works but we have decided to learn some hard lessons and move to a fresh project for now. We hope to share more with you in the future for CBB. Thank you so much for playing with us!
Here are the few items we have worked on.
Notes
- Prop preview windows now scale and zoom based on the object size.
- An alternative camera mode has been added. Open the pause menu to access.
- Financial data is now saved.
- Deleting saves now has a confirmation.
- Guests should be more responsive to restaurant seat openings.
- Fixed several issues with staff AI breaking.
Changed files in this update