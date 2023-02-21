 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Block Builder update for 21 February 2023

Patch Notes v0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10591577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to put a pause to the development of City Block Builder.

We had ambitious updates in the works but we have decided to learn some hard lessons and move to a fresh project for now. We hope to share more with you in the future for CBB. Thank you so much for playing with us!

Here are the few items we have worked on.

Notes

  • Prop preview windows now scale and zoom based on the object size.
  • An alternative camera mode has been added. Open the pause menu to access.
  • Financial data is now saved.
  • Deleting saves now has a confirmation.
  • Guests should be more responsive to restaurant seat openings.
  • Fixed several issues with staff AI breaking.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1191801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link