Video Update II

I like to keep the PC busy, and have gotten into the habit of having an animation set up each night for it to chew on while I'm sleeping.

Most of that goes into Book 3, where I'm splitting my time between rendering new content (Act XIV+ is now content complete, ending with the biggest and most complex sex scene so far), and working on end of game content (which, like in Book 2, is going to be heavy on both video and music).

As the inspiration strikes I occasionally go back and tinker with Book 1; in this case doing a quick typo pass and adding a couple of new animations. Most of them are for Molly, connected to her getting Chosen (3 new animations there, and one new email triggering day 80+). I can't really show any of them in a SFW update, though, since in most of them she's just wearing a choker :)

I was inspired to do this little video clip by some work I did for the end of Book 3, featuring cloud simulations. It's from Day 100, called The Last of the First. Here's a quick breakdown for those of you who're interested in the development side of things.

Book 3's coming along well; with Act XIV+ done, I've only got three more releases to go before it's done (Act XV: The Return, XV+ and XVI: Eternal Summer). After spending pretty much every free hour on this game for three years now it's a strange, and slightly melancholy feeling to know that it's ending soon... but all good things must finish.

Full changelog:

1.3.3

New looping handstand video for the Chosen ceremony

New email, day 80+

Tweaked probability of Starcucks random encounters

1.3.2

three new animations for Molly, at her Chosen ceremony

1.3.1

New video for Chloe day 100

1.3.0d

Added some guards on day 80+ to help ensure players complete the Crowley upgrade

Day 86, if the pub isn't upgraded, the morning wakeup will include a hint that it's something you should be doing.

Day 80+, if the pub isn't updated, entering a treasure site will give you 5 special ingredients and tell you to hand them to chloe.

1.3.0c

Restored call of the chosen video clip

1.3.0b