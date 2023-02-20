 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 20 February 2023

Workshop Can Use

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dads can use the creative workshop to make and share their own video clips,
The subscribed content will appear in the playlist of the home TV in the future.
Currently, Spine animation and picture playback are supported,
In addition, All files in the ConstRes folder will be uploaded. See the instructions in the guide for details.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2936232851

