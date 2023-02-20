 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 20 February 2023

v0.150a

Share · View all patches · Build 10591437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the disconnect bug in the Dwarven Mines when the portal has not been activated
  2. Adjusted the Dwarven Mines portals to load scene well before players arrive
  3. Fixed disconnect bug when harvesting is completed
  4. Fixed a floating loot chest in random dungeon crawl instance
  5. Fixed some navigation issues in procedurally generated random instances

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link