- Fixed the disconnect bug in the Dwarven Mines when the portal has not been activated
- Adjusted the Dwarven Mines portals to load scene well before players arrive
- Fixed disconnect bug when harvesting is completed
- Fixed a floating loot chest in random dungeon crawl instance
- Fixed some navigation issues in procedurally generated random instances
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 20 February 2023
v0.150a
