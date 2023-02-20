Attributes Update v0.2.6.0

Removed
- Tool speed attributes are removed.
- Naturalist section removed
Changed
- Tool durability attributes are now merged into one attribute which also includes weapons now.
- Fatigue progress and hunger progress slow attributes can now be upgraded to 10 points.
- Ore gather attribute can now be upgraded to 10 points.
- Total HP attribute now gives 3 HP per point. Changed from 2.
- Movement speed attribute is now 10 points with %1 upgrade each point.
Added
- HP regen attribute added.
- Total stamina attribute added.
- 2 new fishing attributes added.
- A new cooking attribute added.
Attributes and attribute levels have been reset.
