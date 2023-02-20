 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 20 February 2023

Attributes Update v0.2.6.0

Attributes Update v0.2.6.0
20 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Removed
  • Tool speed attributes are removed.
  • Naturalist section removed
Changed
  • Tool durability attributes are now merged into one attribute which also includes weapons now.
  • Fatigue progress and hunger progress slow attributes can now be upgraded to 10 points.
  • Ore gather attribute can now be upgraded to 10 points.
  • Total HP attribute now gives 3 HP per point. Changed from 2.
  • Movement speed attribute is now 10 points with %1 upgrade each point.
Added
  • HP regen attribute added.
  • Total stamina attribute added.
  • 2 new fishing attributes added.
  • A new cooking attribute added.

Attributes and attribute levels have been reset.

