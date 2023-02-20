 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Will Be There update for 20 February 2023

v1.0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10591312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this small update...

New Feature:

  • TYLER will now LOOT the enemy he defeats!

Bug Fixes:

  • A bug is fixed where the bodycount (for the achievements) doesn't properly increment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1513911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link